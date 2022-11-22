JUST IN
Gold trading at Rs 53,020 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,600 per kg
'Buy the dips' in MCX Gold; Silver needs to hold Rs 60,100, charts show
Gold trading at Rs 53,020 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,090 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 53,190 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,200 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 52,370 per 10 grams, silver at Rs 62,000 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 52,160 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 62,000 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 52,640 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 52,640 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 61,700 per kg
MCX Gold may scale Rs 53,350 as trend turns positive; Silver eyes Rs 63,725
Investors don't take a shine to gold exchange-traded funds, shows data
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Here's why Mehul Kothari recommends to Buy Page Industries, Sell TCS
Business Standard

Gold, silver rates fall in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 52,920

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) are selling at Rs 52,920, and Rs 48,500

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Source: Pexels
Source: Pexels

Gold and silver prices went down in Tuesday's early trade with ten grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) at Rs 52,920, after a decrease of Rs 100. Silver prices dropped by Rs 400 from yesterday's closing price with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 60,600.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,500 today, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) are selling at Rs 52,920, and Rs 48,500.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 53,070, and Rs 48,700. In Chennai, gold is trading at Rs 53,670 (24-carat) and Rs 49,200 (22-carat).

Gold rose on Tuesday, recouping some of the last session's declines, as the dollar eased, with the focus turning to minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting for clues on future rate hikes. Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $1,743.07 per ounce by 0215 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $1,744.50.

While gold is considered an inflation hedge, high interest rates discourage investing in non-yielding bullion.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 60,600. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 66,500 per kg.

Silver advanced 1 per cent to $21.05 per ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.