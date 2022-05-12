Gold trading at Rs 51,000 per 10 gm today; silver selling at Rs 60,400 a kg

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold on Thursday went down by Rs 380 to Rs 51,000 while the price of 1 kg silver dipped by Rs 1,500 to Rs 60,400.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold also fell by Rs 320 on Thursday to Rs 46,750, according to the Goodreturns website.

The price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is at par with the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the precious metal trading at Rs 51,000 in these regions.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi and Mumbai is also at par with the price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, with the metal selling at Rs 46,750 in these regions.

However, the price of 10 grams of 24 carat gold and 22 carat gold in Chennai is above the other cities at Rs 52,220 and

Rs 47,870, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 60,400, while in Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 64,800 for the day.

The price of gold varies for different regions based on parameters such as the excise duty, making charges and the state taxes.