HDFC Mutual Fund allots Rs 7.3 billion shares to anchor investors

HDFC Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday allotted shares worth Rs 7.3 billion to anchor investors ahead of its Rs 28-billion initial public offering (IPO). The shares were allotted at Rs 1,100 apiece — the top-end of the price band. Some of the investors’ allotted shares include Capital, Fidelity, Blackrock and Temasek.

Among domestic institutions, ICICI Prudential MF, Reliance MF, SBI MF and Kotak MF got allotment under the anchor portion. Sources say the demand has exceeded the supply by several times for the anchor segment. HDFC MF’s three-day IPO opens on ...