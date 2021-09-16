Hindustan Copper OFS over-subscribed; institutions bid for Rs 700 cr shares

-
ALSO READ
Hindustan Zinc Q4 PAT at Rs 2,481 crore, up 85% YoY on higher revenue
Hindustan Copper OFS sees tepid demand from non-retail investors
Hindustan Copper Q1 consolidated net profit rises 54% to Rs 46 cr
Rail Vikas Nigam shares decline 9% as govt begins stake sale via OFS
Axis Bank's OFS opens for retail investors today. Should you subscribe?
-
The government's up to 10 per cent stake sale in Hindustan Copper got off to a good start on Thursday with institutional investors putting in bids of over Rs 700 crore.
As against the over 4.35 crore shares on offer, institutional investors put in bids for more than 6.14 crore shares, or 1.41 times the offer size, as per data on the NSE.
At the indicative price of Rs 116.12 a share, the bids are valued at over Rs 710 crore.
The government is selling 10 per cent stake in Hindustan Copper, which includes green-shoe option of 5 per cent. The floor price was been set at Rs 116 a share.
If fully subscribed, the sale of 10 per cent stake or over 9.66 crore shares would fetch around Rs 1,100 crore. The share sale would open for retail investors on Friday.
The government currently holds 72.76 per cent stake in the company, under the administrative control of the Mines Ministry.
Shares of Hindustan Copper closed at Rs 117.05, down 5.98 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.
This is the third offer for sale (OFS) launched by the government in the current fiscal.
So far this fiscal, the government has raised Rs 8,368 crore through NMDC and HUDCO OFS and sale of SUUTI stake in Axis Bank.
The disinvestment target for the current financial year is Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU