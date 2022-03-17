IDFC First Bank MD gifts 500,000 shares to kin of deceased colleague

-
ALSO READ
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 cr to trainer, driver
IDFC First Bank Q3 net profit rises 117% to Rs 281 cr
IDFC First Bank clocks 10% loan growth in Q2 at Rs 117,243 crore
IDFC FIRST Bank begins process for 3-way merger; stock ends flat
IDFC First Bank board favours merger with promoter entities
-
IDFC First Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan has gifted 5 lakh shares of the bank held by him to family members of a deceased colleague, as per a regulatory filing.
Vaidyanathan had earlier too gifted his shares to staff members, including his trainer, househelp and driver, to help them purchase homes.
"V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO, has gifted 5,00,000 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank held by him to certain family members of a deceased colleague who was closely known to him for a long time, towards backing their education and for their financial security," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU