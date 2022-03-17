JUST IN
IDFC First Bank MD gifts 500,000 shares to kin of deceased colleague

IDFC First Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan has gifted 5 lakh shares of the bank held by him to family members of a deceased colleague, as per a regulatory filing.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan has gifted 5 lakh shares of the bank held by him to family members of a deceased colleague, as per a regulatory filing.

Vaidyanathan had earlier too gifted his shares to staff members, including his trainer, househelp and driver, to help them purchase homes.

"V Vaidyanathan, Managing Director & CEO, has gifted 5,00,000 equity shares of IDFC FIRST Bank held by him to certain family members of a deceased colleague who was closely known to him for a long time, towards backing their education and for their financial security," the bank said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

First Published: Thu, March 17 2022. 19:29 IST

