India 2019 gold imports hit 3-yr low as record high prices dent demand

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's gold imports in 2019 fell 12% from a year ago to the lowest level in three years as retail buying faltered in the second half after local prices rallied to a record high, a government source said on Friday.
Lower buying by the world's second biggest consumer of the precious metal could weigh on global prices that jumped 18% in 2019, but help New Delhi bring down the trade deficit and support the rupee.
India imported 831 tonnes of gold in 2019, down from 944 tonnes a year ago, the source said, who is not authorised to speak to the media. In value terms, 2019 imports fell nearly 2% to $31.22 billion, he added.
