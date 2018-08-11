India Cements Q1 net profit falls 34% to Rs 266 mn as sales dwindle

on Saturday reported a 34 per cent drop in its standalone net profit at Rs 266.9 million during the first quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal on poor sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 404.3 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a filing.

Net income declined to Rs 13.67 billion during April-June quarter of 2018-19 fiscal from Rs14.66 billion in the year-ago period.

Expenses, however, remained lower at Rs 13.39 billion as against Rs 14.26 billion in the said period.



informed that the had issued an order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, (PMLA) to attach Rs 1.20 billion worth of assets of the company.

"The company, has already appealed against the said order and the matter is presently sub-judice," it said.

Also, the (CCI) in its order dated June 20, 2012 had imposed a penalty of Rs 1.87 billion on the company and on other cement firms and Cement Manufactures' Association (CMA), based on a complaint filed by Builders Association of India, alleging cartelisation and abuse of dominance.

along with other cement companies filed appeal before the (NCLAT), which directed the company to pay 10 per cent of the penalty amount (Rs 187.5 million) before granting the interim stay which was deposited by the company, it said.

NCLAT in its order dated July 25, 2018 dismissed the appeal filed by the companies including India Cements, "Based on expert legal advice the company is in the process of challenging the NCLAT order. In view of the proposed appeal challenging the order of NCLAT, no provision has been made in the financial statement," it added.