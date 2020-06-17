India-China border dispute to impact near sentiment, say brokerages

The military stand-off between India and China is unlikely to have a major impact on earnings of companies, but could be a sentiment dampener for in the near term. The Sensex is down BY a per cent in the last three trading sessions.

Even prior to the current escalation at the border, supply disruptions from China due to Covid-19 had an impact on revenues of companies in the June quarter. Among the sectors, consumer durables is the most dependent on China. About 90 per cent of compressors and large share of printed circuit boards are imported with few alternatives to fall back on, believe analysts at Emkay Research.



Among other sectors, analysts led by Sunil Tirumalai of the brokerage highlight that companies in the chemicals and agro chemical segment, which have weak backward integration such as Dhanuka Agritech, Rallis, Vinati Organics and Camlin Fine Sciences will be impacted the most. Within the auto space, Tata Motors and to a lesser extent Motherson Sumi will be impacted if the border situation worsens. Thus, consumer durables, auto, metals and mining, specialty chemicals and oil and gas are the top sectors where the linkages are the highest.



Most and analysts, however, say that there is too much at stake for the two countries to go on the offensive.

Deepak Jasani, head of research-retail at HDFC Securities believes that the situation between India and China in unlikely to get out of hand, though in the interim there could be some posturing by both sides.



Experts believe that while an escalation with Pakistan may not have a significant impact on trade economics, both India and China have major trade and investments in each others’ economies. While the dispute may continue, it could have a temporary effect on the



According to Dhananjay Sinha, director and head of institutional research at Systematix Group, "Face-off between India and China looks like a temporary event and may not have a significant impact on sectors and "

