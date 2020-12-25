India currency, debt, equity markets closed on Friday for Christmas

-
-
(Reuters) - India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Friday for Christmas. The markets will resume trading on Monday, Dec. 28.
The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.09% higher at 13,749.25 on Thursday, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.14% to 46,973.54.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.971%, while the rupee settled at 73.5425 to the dollar.
(Bengaluru newsroom)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
