India currency, debt, equity markets closed on Friday for Christmas

(Reuters) - India's currency, debt and equity are closed on Friday for Christmas. The will resume trading on Monday, Dec. 28.

The Nifty 50 index ended 1.09% higher at 13,749.25 on Thursday, while the S&P Sensex climbed 1.14% to 46,973.54.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.971%, while the rupee settled at 73.5425 to the dollar.

(Bengaluru newsroom)

