India's August gold imports nearly double on price correction: Report

-
ALSO READ
Gold price today at Rs 44,520 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,700/kg
Gold price today at Rs 44,680 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 66,500/kg
Gold price today At Rs 44,430 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500/kg
Gold price today at Rs 46,810 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 69,300 a kg
Govt not to impose anti-dumping duty on certain copper items import
-
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's gold imports in August nearly doubled from a year ago to their highest level in five months on an improvement in demand and as a correction in prices prompted jewellers to ramp up purchases for the festive season, a government source said.
India imported 121 tonnes of gold in August, compared to 63 tonnes a year earlier, the source said on Monday on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to media.
In value terms, August imports surged to $6.7 billion from $3.7 billion a year ago, he said.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU