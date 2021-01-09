India's December fuel demand scales 11-month peak as recovery gathers pace

-
ALSO READ
India's September fuel demand posts first monthly gain since June
Govt mulls domestic gas floor price system to protect explorers' margin
In a setback to ONGC, OIL, prices of domestic natural gas slashed by 25%
India's petrol, diesel demand falls again due to high prices, lockdown
ONGC books Rs 1,238 crore impairment loss, Q2 net profit down 55%
-
By K. Sathya Narayanan
(Reuters) - India's fuel consumption in December rose for a fourth straight month as economic activity and transport demand continued to recover from a coronavirus-led hiatus.
Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, rose 4.1% to 18.6 million tonnes in December, the highest since January 2020, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed on Friday.
However, on an annual basis, demand slipped by 1.8%, indicating that consumption in Asia's third-largest economy hasn't yet reached pre-pandemic levels.
India's fuel consumption scales 11-month peak in December https://graphics.reuters.com/INDIA-FUEL/oakvejbxmpr/chart.png
A private survey earlier in the week showed that India's factory sector ended a rough 2020 on a stronger note, as manufacturers boosted production to meet rising demand despite a grim employment situation.
But Apple Mobility Trends showed that driving in India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Australia has surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40% of overall refined fuel sales in India, rose 1.9% to 7.18 million tonnes from the previous month, while declining by 2.8% year-on-year.
Gasoline, or petrol, sales rose 1.5% from November to 2.7 million tonnes and by an annual 9.3%.
Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), rose more than 7% to 2.53 million tonnes on a monthly and annual basis, while naphtha sales fell by 2.4% to 1.24 million tonnes from a year earlier.
Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, rose about 20.6%, while fuel oil decreased by about 11.1% last month.
(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan, Eileen Soreng and Anjishnu Mondal in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU