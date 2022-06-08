India's exports increase 24.18% to $9.4 billion during first week of June

-
The country's exports increased 24.18 per cent to USD 9.39 billion during June 1-7 on account of healthy growth in sectors like engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products, an official said.
The exports during June 1-7 2021 stood at USD 7.56 billion, the commerce ministry official said.
Imports during the first week of this month too rose by about 77 per cent to USD 16 billion.
Gems and jewellery, engineering, petroleum products, and electronic goods' exports increased by 84.3 per cent, 25.7 per cent, 20.4 per cent and 73.5 per cent, respectively.
Major import goods that recorded growth include petroleum, crude, coal, coke and briquettes, gold and chemicals.
India's merchandise exports rose by 15.46 per cent to USD 37.29 billion in May on account of healthy performance by sectors, including petroleum products, electronic goods and chemicals.
Imports during the month grew by 56.14 per cent to USD 60.62 billion.
