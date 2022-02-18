India's January crude oil imports slip from one-year highs

-
ALSO READ
India's palm oil imports to drop 9% as farmers expand oilseeds area
Oil on the boil: Prices, demand-supply dynamics, and the way ahead
India's crude imports hit 10-month peak as refiners bank on strong demand
Duty cut lifts India's palm oil imports in Sept to a record 1.4 mn tonnes
India cuts import taxes on vegetable oils to calm prices
-
By Swati Verma
(Reuters) -India's crude oil imports in January slipped from one-year highs hit in the previous month, though fuel demand is expected to recover as several states ease coronavirus restrictions after a decline in cases.
Crude oil imports fell about 1.7% to 19.26 million tonnes last month from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. Lower imports corresponded with the country's oil demand falling 0.2% on an annual basis in January.
It's impossible to ignore the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and that along with high oil prices hampered fuel demand in January, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"The price will continue to be a headwind as far as demand is concerned in the near-term but with the country emerging from another COVID wave, I'd expect to see it continue to recover."
January crude imports decreased by about 2.6% from the previous month but were 2.9% higher from pre-pandemic levels of December 2019.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) in its monthly report said Indian oil demand is projected to increase by 320,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, which would surpass the 2019 rate by 40,000 bpd, with LPG/ethane, gasoline and naphtha rising the most.
Oil product imports rose 12.4% to 3.43 million tonnes from a year earlier in January, while exports jumped 14.4%.
Refiners in Asia are waiting to resume imports from Iran amid hopes of an agreement to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. A refiner from India, Iran's No. 2 customer, is in talks with Iran for sourcing its oil, an Indian refining source said.
India's oil imports from Iraq surged to a 29-month high last month, data from shipping and industry sources showed.
January oil imports of India's Reliance Industries, owner of the world's biggest refining complex, jumped about 8.3% from December.
(Reporting by Seher Dareen and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU