India will resume previous pace of growth, says CFA Institute CEO

Economic slowdown in India is cyclical and not structural, says Margaret Franklin, President and CEO, CFA Institute.

In an interview to Samie Modak, Franklin, the first female head of the CFA Institute, says Indian need to invest in improving governance. Edited excerpts: What's the outlook for equities in 2020? What are some of the key geopolitical risks that will impact sentiment? There are many influences on the global economic outlook which have yet to play out, making predicting what will happen in 2020 difficult – Brexit, trade relationships, several important ...