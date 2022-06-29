Coal ministry seeks help from World Bank to re-purpose abandoned mines

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's said https://bit.ly/3NvxfXQ on Wednesday it sought assistance from the World Bank and other global institutions for re-purposing its abandoned coal mines to make them environmentally stable and suitable for commercial purpose.

Indian officials are rushing to make more coal available for utilities as shortages in the July-September quarter are forecast to be wider than initially estimated due to expectations of high power demand.

