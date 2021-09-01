Indian shares hit record highs on financial gains, GDP jump in Q1

-
ALSO READ
GDP to grow in double digits in the first quarter, says ICRA report
India's GDP grows 1.6% in fourth quarter, contracts 7.3% in FY21
Top headlines: India FY21 GDP hits 4-decade low; core sector output rises
GDP growth number: A pleasant surprise, but will it help in FY22?
GDP growth springs a positive surprise: Four implications for FY22
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hit all-time highs on Wednesday, helped by financials and automaker stocks, and after data showed the economy grew more than 20% in the June-quarter.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.22% at 17,170.25 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.24% to 57,687.67. Both the indexes had touched record highs in the last two sessions.
India's economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even as a devastating second wave of COVID-19 swept the country, with growth driven by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending.
The data was in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 20.0%, compared with a record contraction of 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier.
Axis Bank Ltd and Bajaj Auto Ltd were among the top performers on the Nifty 50.
In the broader market, Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on worries about slowing global growth in several economies. [MKTS/GLOB]
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU