Indices decline for 2nd day on growing rate hike fears, weak global markets

Benchmark BSE and ended lower on Wednesday after losses in rate-sensitive banking and auto shares amid weak global market trends as higher interest rate and recession fears hit investor sentiment.

Extending losses for a second straight day, the 30-share declined by 168.08 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 59,028.91. During the day, it fell 474.1 points or 0.80 per cent to 58,722.89.

The broader NSE dipped 31.20 points or 0.18 per cent to 17,624.40.

Analysts said growing worries over higher interest rates after positive US data hit the market sentiment.

"The latest economic figures indicate that the US central bank would continue to raise interest rates," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said.

From the pack, IndusInd Bank fell the most by 1.69 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra declined 1.32 per cent, Maruti by 1.15 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.08 per cent.

State Bank of India fell 0.95 per cent while Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and HDFC also declined.

Gains in IT and pharma stocks restricted losses in the indices.

UltraTech Cement rose the most by 4.13 per cent while Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma, Wipro and Bajaj Finance advanced.

" ended marginally lower in a volatile trading session amid mixed cues. The index opened with a down gap, tracking feeble global cues however buying in the select index majors helped the index to pare losses as the day progressed.

" have been maintaining a positive tone amid consolidation while the global indices are reeling under pressure. And, we feel the scenario may extend further," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.73 per cent and midcap index advanced 0.46 per cent.

Among the BSE sectoral indices, auto fell 1.12 per cent, power declined 0.91 per cent, Utilities (0.75 per cent) and bank (0.51 per cent).

Basic Materials, healthcare, industrials, telecom and consumer durables were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, in Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended lower, while Shanghai settled in the green.

Equities in Europe were trading mostly lower during the mid-session deals. The US markets had ended in negative territory on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined to USD 92.06 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 1,144.53 crore on Tuesday, as per exchange data.

