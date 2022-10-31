JUST IN
Strong US pipeline, sustained growth trajectory main trigger for Dr Reddy's
Sebi issues guidelines to standardise usage of rating scales used by CRAs
Inflation struck European firms seek most emergency funds since pandemic
L&T hits 9-mth high ahead of Q2 nos; wins significant order in Saudi Arabia
US markets set for a year-end rally despite recession concerns: Chris Wood
Cement shares gain on hopes of demand recovery; UltraTech, Ambuja up 3%
Angle One, MOFSL: Here's what tech charts suggest for brokerage stocks
Atul Auto hits highest level since January 2020; stock zooms 58% in October
Airtel Q2 revenue may grow 21% YoY; Vodafone could lose 4 mn subscribers
Indian shares rise as IT and automobile stocks boost, crude prices fall
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Strong US pipeline, sustained growth trajectory main trigger for Dr Reddy's
Business Standard

Investment via participatory notes rises to Rs 87,813 crore in September

Meanwhile, FPIs pulled out over Rs 7,600 from Indian equities in September after investing in a little over Rs 51,200 crore in the preceding month

Topics
P-Notes | P-Notes investment | participatory notes

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cash, tax, p notes
Investment via P-notes normally moves in trend with FPI investment. When there is a global risk to the environment, investment through P-notes increases and vice- versa

Investment in the Indian capital markets through participatory notes rose to Rs 87,813 crore at the end of September, making it the second consecutive monthly increase, as the country witnesses the best growth and earnings among emerging markets.

Participatory notes (P-notes) are issued by registered FPIs to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly. They, however, need to go through a due diligence process.

According to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) data, the value of P-note investments in Indian markets -- equity, debt, and hybrid securities -- stood at Rs 87,813 crore in September compared to Rs 84,810 crore in August.

In comparison, investment through this route was Rs 75,725 crore in July-end, Rs 80,092 crore in June-end, Rs 86,706 crore in May-end and Rs 90,580 crore at the end of April.

Of the total Rs 87,813 crore invested through the route till September 2022, Rs 79,418 crore was invested in equities, Rs 9,156 crore in debt, and Rs 239 crore in hybrid securities. In comparison, Rs 75,389 crore was invested in equities and Rs 9,330 crore in debt during July this year.

Investment via P-notes normally moves in trend with FPI investment. When there is a global risk to the environment, investment through P-notes increases and vice- versa.

"Among emerging markets India has the best growth and earnings story. Many FPIs are selling in China and some money is moving to India. But now Indian valuations are high from a short-term perspective. This may restrain capital flows to India via P-notes," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Divam Sharma, founder at Green Portfolio, a Sebi-registered portfolio management service provider, said the markets are seeing the peak of all bad news being factored in. The US markets corrected almost 20 per cent from peak and usually at such low levels the shorts are squared, which indicates a rise in markets and hence investments coming back to equities.

"Considering a high inflation, and chances of recession in some developed economies, India is an outlier for the FPI money, which is anticipating a dollar return of above 10 per cent. We are also seeing reduction in China allocation and that money for EMs should be reallocated to India going forward," he said.

Going ahead, he said that India will be commanding a premium in its market valuations as the country will continue to see the appetite from foreign investors along with domestic institutions and retail investors in the coming year.

However, the broader market (smallcaps and midcaps) is yet to perform and will throw opportunities for FPIs to Indian equities going forward, he added.

Meanwhile, FPIs pulled out over Rs 7,600 from Indian equities in September after investing in a little over Rs 51,200 crore in the preceding month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on P-Notes

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 18:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.