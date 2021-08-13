Investors richer by Rs 3.5 trn as markets rally to new record highs

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto Q4 profit up 2% YoY to Rs 1,332 cr; Ebitda margin slips 90 bps
Geojit Financial Services launches platform for small, mid-cap portfolio
Bajaj Auto's net profit doubles in Q1 to Rs 1,061 cr; forays into EV space
HDFC Bank Q4: Analysts see 25% YoY jump in PAT; guidance key monitorable
HDFC Bank Q4 net profit rises 18% YoY to Rs 8,186 crore
-
Investors' wealth jumped Rs 3,48,431.23 crore as the market rally continued for the second straight session on Friday, with the BSE Sensex closing above the 55,000-mark for the first time.
The 30-share BSE benchmark gained 593.31 points or 1.08 per cent to close at 55,437.29. During the day, it rallied 643.81 points to its intra-day lifetime record of 55,487.79.
On Thursday, the benchmark had closed 318.05 points or 0.58 per cent higher.
Following the two-day rally in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies climbed Rs 3,48,431.23 crore to reach its all-time high of Rs 2,40,23,280.14 crore.
"Enthusiastic retail participation has given momentum to the market enabling it to reach higher levels. Also, the rally has global support with the Dow and S&P 500 setting new records.
"A healthy feature of today's rally is that it is led by high-quality blue-chips in performing sectors like IT, financials and telecom," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
TCS was the biggest gainer in the 30-share pack with a jump of 3.22 per cent, followed by L&T, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank.
In contrast, PowerGrid, Dr Reddy's, IndusInd Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.
In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices closed up to 0.06 per cent lower.
Sectorally, BSE telecom, teck, capital goods and IT indices rose by up to 1.80 per cent, while realty, healthcare and utilities ended in the red.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU