Jesons Industries files draft IPO papers; aims to raise to raise Rs 900 cr

Jesons Industries, a manufacturer of speciality coating emulsions, has filed preliminary papers with capital regulator to raise an estimated Rs 800-900 crore through an initial share sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 120 crore and an offer for sale of up to 12,157,000 equity shares by promoter Dhiresh Shashikant Gosalia, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

At present, Gosalia holds an 86.53 per cent stake in the company.

The public issue includes a reservation of 77,000 equity shares for employees.

The Mumbai-based company may consider the private placement of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 24 crore. If such pre-IPO placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

As per market sources, the issue size will be in the range of Rs 800-900 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance of shares will be used to the extent of Rs 90 crore to repay/ prepay in full or part of borrowings, availed by its subsidiary besides general corporate purposes.

Jesons Industries is one of the leading manufacturers of speciality coating emulsions (SCE) and water-based pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSA) in tape and label segments. Its products are used in various end-user industries, such as paints, packaging, and chemicals for construction, textiles, leather, carpet and paper.

The company has a strong foothold in high-growth across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, for both SCE and PSA products.

Its revenues from operations increased by 20.45 per cent to Rs 1,085.72 crore in fiscal 2021 from Rs 901.37 crore in fiscal 2020, while its net profit jumped 213.25 per cent to Rs 29.65 crore from Rs 92.88 crore.

Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue, while Link Intime is the registrar of the IPO.

The shares of the company are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE.

