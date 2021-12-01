LIC asks its policyholders to update PAN details for participation in IPO

-
ALSO READ
Electronics Mart files paperwork for Rs 500 crore initial public offering
MobiKwik turns unicorn ahead of initial public offering
Paytm IPO price band set at Rs 2,080-2,150; subscription to open on Nov 8
Google Play cuts subscription fee from 30% to 15% starting Jan 1, 2022
Robinhood seeks $35-billion valuation in mega initial public offering
-
The Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) in the run up to its initial public offering, has asked its policyholders to update their PAN, so that they can participate in the proposed public offer.
As per the proposed plan, up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders.
"In order to participate in any such public offering, policyholders will need to ensure that their PAN details are updated in the Corporation's records. Further subscribing to any public offering in India is only possible if you have a valid DEMAT account," LIC said in a public notice.
It also said that LIC has been running advertisements calling upon policyholders to update their Permanent Account Number (PAN) as it is important from a Know-Your-Customer (KYC) perspective for participation in the proposed public offering, as and when it takes place, subject to regulatory clearance.
In relation to DEMAT accounts, it said, if a policyholder currently does not hold a valid DEMAT account, he or she should consider opening it at their own cost.
"You would incur costs towards opening of a DEMAT account and or PAN issuance and maintaining the DEMAT account or other ancillary costs. All such costs would have to be solely borne by you. No costs would be borne by the Corporation," it clarified.
The Union Cabinet in July, 2021 cleared disinvestment of the country's largest insurer LIC and a panel headed by the finance minister has been authorised to decide on the quantum of stake dilution.
The government has already brought in required legislative amendments in the LIC Act for the proposed IPO through the Finance Act 2022.
In her Budget speech in February this year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the IPO of LIC would be floated in 2021-22.
The listing of LIC will be crucial for the government to meet its disinvestment target. The government aims to mop up Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the current fiscal from minority stake sale and privatisation.
Of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore is to come from selling the government's stakes in public sector banks and financial institutions. The remaining Rs 75,000 crore would come as CPSE disinvestment receipts.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU