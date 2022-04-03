M-cap of ten valued firms soars Rs 2.61 trn; HDFC Bank, RIL lead gainers

-
The top 10 valued domestic firms added a whopping Rs 2,61,767.61 crore to their total market valuation last week in tandem with a buoyant trend in equities, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the Sensex zoomed 1,914.49 points or 3.33 per cent.
From the top-10 pack, the market valuation of HDFC Bank zoomed Rs 41,469.24 crore to reach Rs 8,35,324.84 crore.
Reliance Industries added Rs 39,073.7 crore to take its valuation to Rs 17,95,709.10 crore.
The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited jumped Rs 29,687.09 crore to Rs 4,88,808.97 crore, and that of Bharti Airtel zoomed Rs 27,103.16 crore to Rs 4,16,625.19 crore.
HDFC added Rs 26,851.9 crore to Rs 4,44,363.28 crore in its valuation.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance climbed Rs 26,672.18 crore to Rs 4,48,810.74 crore, and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 25,975.05 crore to Rs 5,11,777.01 crore.
The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services went higher by Rs 18,088.37 crore to reach Rs 13,89,678.12 crore.
The market cap of State Bank of India jumped Rs 15,930.43 crore to Rs 4,53,548.76 crore and that of Infosys advanced by Rs 10,916.49 crore to Rs 8,00,268.93 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the most valued company tag, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.
