Made-in-India brands under one umbrella, announces Bacardi in India

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANSlife) The debut of Legacy Collective (@legacycollectiveindia), a unique e-commerce platform that is uniting Indian-made brands under one roof, was announced by Bacardi in India. In order to create a fresh legacy for Indian culture's future, the portal will feature a unique collection of locally produced goods. Who better than to symbolise this platform, which comes as a celebration of those disruptors, innovators, and changemakers who are on their journey to build their legacy as they pave their route to success.

Isak Fragrances, The Postbox, and the Jaipur Watch Company are the three unique brands that make up platform at the moment. In keeping with the platform's principle, the group seeks to support emerging local brands in India. The platform would further enable these firms to present their collection to a wide range of curious consumers while keeping the natural Indian traditions and heritage at heart intermingled with contemporary designs.

On the launch, Ayaesha Gooptu, Head of Domestic Brown Spirits - Bacardi in India, said: "The Legacy Collective aims to connect homegrown brands with consumers who also live by the ethical code of 'building their own legacy.' As we enter 2023 in high and zealous spirits, more consumers than ever before are chasing the thrill of new experiences and achievement. Consumers today want to build their own name, their own legacy. We are thrilled to have on board with us as the face of our new platform. Renowned not only as a celebrated actor but also someone who has built his legacy on his own terms, his journey perfectly echoes the platform's philosophy - someone to truly serve as an inspiration for the unapologetically driven consumers of today as they chase their one-of-a-kind journey towards success."

Over the past few years, made-in-India brands have multiplied rapidly and taken centre stage as they cater to the specific needs of the Indian consumers, while ensuring premium quality and exclusivity. With consumers at the heart of this initiative, the three distinctive brands associated with platform come with an enthralling story behind their legacy that serves as an inspiration for its consumers.

ISAK (@isakfragrances) is a fragrance house dedicated to the creation of unrivalled niche Indian artisanal fragrances of rare notes and blends. Backed with family experience of over a century, this fragrance brand has been taking forward the legacy of Indian perfumery to reach new audiences, tell their unique stories and inspire people.

The Postbox (@thepostbox.in) offers timeless products made with premium leather, building a legacy of the finest craftsmanship in India with each creation. With this collaboration, The Postbox can reach out to an audience that will resonate with the brand as much as it will resonate with very core foundation of the Legacy Collective.

Jaipur Watch Company (@jaipurwatchcompany) is India's first bespoke Watch Company, which offers an elegant, handcrafted, limited-edition selection of heritage pieces. The age-old wisdom coupled with contemporary designs - fosters inspiration and loyalty of a timeless era.

Commenting on his association said: "I am thrilled to be partnering with the Legacy Collective . I believe that the platform truly has a one-of-a-kind offering for the Indian market, crafted precisely to cater to unique Indian trends. The brand's philosophy is one I personally resonate with - as it stands for building one's own legacy in their own individualistic way."

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS

IANSlife/tb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)