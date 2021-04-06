- Maharashtra Covid-19 curbs sink markets; Sensex falls over 1,400 points
- Block deals: FPIs to seek review in the wake of the Archegos debacle
- Oil falls before Iran nuclear deal talks while coronavirus risks weigh
- Tata Motors DVR, SKF India may be included in MSCI Smallcap index
- Advertising recovery, near-term gains from IPL to support Sun TV stock
- US FDA nod to Teva for key specialty product to weigh on Sun Pharma
- Investors' wealth tumbles more than Rs 2.16 trillion as markets crash
- Market Wrap, April 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Infosys m-cap tops Rs 6 trillion, shares end at record high of Rs 1,140
- This smallcap infra stock has surged over 130% thus far in 2021
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start; Maruti Suzuki in focus
LIVE market: On the Covid-19 front, India reported 96,557 fresh cases on Monday, according to Worldometer
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices are set to open on a flat note on Tuesday, even as the surge in Covid-19 cases and mixed global cues might keep the session volatile.
On the Covid-19 front, India reported 96,557 fresh cases on Monday, according to Worldometer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.
Besides, investors will also track oil price movement, stock-specific developments and foreign fund flow for market direction.
Global cues
On Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 1.13 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.44 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 1.67 per cent.
In Asia, stocks were mixed in early trade. Australia's ASX200 rose 0.9 per cent while Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi were down 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.
Oil prices fell as increasing OPEC+ supply and rising Iranian output, along with the threat of a new wave of Covid-19 infections, offset hopes for a demand rebound driven by economic revival. Brent shed 4.18 per cent to end at $62.15 per barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More