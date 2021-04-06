JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start; Maruti Suzuki in focus

LIVE market: On the Covid-19 front, India reported 96,557 fresh cases on Monday, according to Worldometer

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices are set to open on a flat note on Tuesday, even as the surge in Covid-19 cases and mixed global cues might keep the session volatile.

On the Covid-19 front, India reported 96,557 fresh cases on Monday, according to Worldometer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers on Thursday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

Besides, investors will also track oil price movement, stock-specific developments and foreign fund flow for market direction.

Global cues

On Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 1.13 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.44 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 1.67 per cent.

In Asia, stocks were mixed in early trade. Australia's ASX200 rose 0.9 per cent while Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi were down 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

Oil prices fell as increasing OPEC+ supply and rising Iranian output, along with the threat of a new wave of Covid-19 infections, offset hopes for a demand rebound driven by economic revival. Brent shed 4.18 per cent to end at $62.15 per barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)

