- Prince Pipes IPO makes a tepid market debut, lists at 10% discount
- Timeline for PMS 2.0 guidelines worries Rs 16-trillion industry
- Ban on upfront commission, uncertainty in equity markets hit new offers
- Year in Review: In uncertain times, 2019 an eventful year for bonds, rupee
- Oil, nickel and iron gain shine in 2019 as demand worries plague investors
- Gold price jumps 23% in 2019 on reduced supply, continuous buying by banks
- Year in Review: Broader mkts lagged as investors shied away from large caps
- Year in Review: Market ends on high, thanks to tax cut, US-China trade deal
- Karvy Stock Broking gets interim relief from Debt Recovery Tribunal plea
- Cold chain firm Snowman Logistics buy diversifies Adani Ports portfolio
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a subdued start for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock-specific action are likely to dominate investor sentiment on Tuesday - the last day of the trading session of calendar year 2019 (CY19). Besides, market participants will also keep an eye on the infrastructure output data for November due later in the day. Infrastructure output in October contracted for the second consecutive month to 5.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY).
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar slid on Monday, and global stock markets fell as a year-end rally lost steam after pushing stocks to record highs in 2019. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.43 per cent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 0.85 per cent. Both hit all-time highs on Friday.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
