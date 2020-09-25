MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; watch out for banks, IT stocks

- Markets in 'deep hole' as growth fears escalate; Sensex falls 1,115 points
- Investment in IndusInd Bank stocks a value bet, but tread with caution
- Earnings decline slows Nifty run after rallying nearly 50% from March lows
- BSE sees listing of commercial papers, debentures of Rs 41,200 cr in a day
- Auditors seek fine-tuning audit report guidelines, approach Sebi, NFRA
- New entrants unlikely to impact gas distrbution players till FY23
- RBI announces special OMOs to buy, sell G-Secs worth Rs 10,000 cr each
- Investors lose Rs 11.31 trillion as market falls for sixth straight day
- Syngene: Investors with long term view should look at the stock on dips
- RBI rejects bids worth Rs 664.73 bn at first open market bond buy in FY21
After a nearly 3 per cent drop yesterday, the Indian markets are set to open higher on the back of favourable global cues. Stock-specific news flow, movement in the dollar index, and the Covid-19 would be the other factors guiding the market trajectory.
Banks will be a key focus in today's session after the central government extended the suspension on initiating insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings against firms for three more months till December 24.
Meanwhile, IT stocks may trade under pressure today after Accenture forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations and missed estimates for fourth-quarter sales, hurt by lower spending from clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Accenture's total revenue fell 2 per cent to $10.84 billion in the quarter ended August 31, missing analysts’ estimate.
Global cues
Wall Street rallied in a rocky session on Thursday as beaten-down technology shares gained favor. Stocks also reacted positively to news of efforts to enact further stimulus in Washington. Overall, the Dow Jones rose 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.37 per cent.
Asian stocks also opened higher on Friday. In early Asian trade, Australia’s ASX 200 rose 1.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.77 per cent. Korea's Kospi was also up 0.7 per cent.
In commodities, Brent was trading flat at $42 a barrel.
