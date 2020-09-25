JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open higher; watch out for banks, IT stocks

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

After a nearly 3 per cent drop yesterday, the Indian markets are set to open higher on the back of favourable global cues. Stock-specific news flow, movement in the dollar index, and the Covid-19 would be the other factors guiding the market trajectory.

Banks will be a key focus in today's session after the central government extended the suspension on initiating insolvency and bankruptcy proceedings against firms for three more months till December 24.

Meanwhile, IT stocks may trade under pressure today after Accenture forecast current-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations and missed estimates for fourth-quarter sales, hurt by lower spending from clients impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Accenture's total revenue fell 2 per cent to $10.84 billion in the quarter ended August 31, missing analysts’ estimate.

Global cues
 
Wall Street rallied in a rocky session on Thursday as beaten-down technology shares gained favor. Stocks also reacted positively to news of efforts to enact further stimulus in Washington. Overall, the Dow Jones rose 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.37 per cent.

Asian stocks also opened higher on Friday. In early Asian trade, Australia’s ASX 200 rose 1.6 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.77 per cent. Korea's Kospi was also up 0.7 per cent.

In commodities, Brent was trading flat at $42 a barrel.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

