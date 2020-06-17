MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for benchmark indices

- Sensex, Nifty end in green, but India-China tension caps gains
Investors will today closely track the newflow regarding India-China border tension. Any escalation on that front is likely to pressure the indices. Besides, IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath's warning of an even lower growth estimates for global economies in the forthcoming update might also dent sentiment.
Global cues
Any up move in the markets today is likely to come on the back of the favourable global cues. Investors might also react to the UK-led drug trial which showed low doses of generic steroid drug dexamethasone reduced COVID-19 death rates among the most severe cases.
Among individual stocks, bank stocks would hog the limelight as hearing in the interest waiver case is scheduled in the Supreme Court today.
Earnings today
A total of 46 companies, including Indraprastha Gas Ltd, JK Cement, and Pidilite Industries, are scheduled to report their March quarter numbers today.
Global cues
The Wall Street advanced on the prospect of additional stimulus and a record jump in retail sales in May. As a result, the Dow Jones rose 2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.75 per cent. Asian stocks were largely higher on Wednesday. Australian ASX 200 rose 0.2 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.3 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei was down half a per cent.
In commodities, Brent was last trading 1.6 per cent lower at $40.30 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
