- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start; JB Chemicals in focus
- OPEC basket oil price rises above $40 for first time in 4 months
- Sebi fines Divi's Laboratories CFO L Kishore Babu for insider trading
- Crompton Consumer's fortunes may light up as Covid-19 lockdown eases
- Indices reach 4-month high on Covid-19 vaccine hopes; Sensex up 429 points
- NSE removes Vedanta from its indices ahead of possible delisting
- Bad news for financiers: CVs in for a long haul, may be last to recover
- ONGC, Oil India stocks rise: Post rally investors need to exercise caution
- Global private equity player TA Associates picks up 2% stake in NSE
- Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund schemes see uptick post IL&FS SPV upgrade
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start; RIL, JB Chemicals in focus
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will today track global cues, Covid-19 newsflow, macro data, and stock-specific developments.
However, with the surge of nearly 22,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, concerns on Covid-19 trends might cap the gains.
Apart from this, market participants will also track the Services PMI data to be released later in the day.
Reliance Industries has announced that Intel has invested Rs 1,894.5 crore in Reliance Jio for a 0.39 per cent stake. This is the 12th investment in Jio Platforms in the last 11 weeks. READ MORE
Moreover, global investment firm KKR will pick up a controlling stake of 54 per cent in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. As part of the deal, KKR will acquire stake from the founding Mody family at Rs 745 per share. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 18 companies including Indiabulls Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their results today.
Global markets
On Wall Street, indices closed higher, buoyed by a strong US jobs data. The Dow Jones rose 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.45 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.52 per cent. Asian stocks early Friday tracked Wall Street's gains. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent and Australia’s ASX 200 climbed 0.88 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude futures were last trading at $42.91 a barrel.
In commodities, Brent crude futures were last trading at $42.91 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More