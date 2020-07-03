JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive start; RIL, JB Chemicals in focus

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets continue to rally on RBI policy fillip; Sensex rises 164 points
Investors will today track global cues, Covid-19 newsflow, macro data, and stock-specific developments. 

However, with the surge of nearly 22,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, concerns on Covid-19 trends might cap the gains. 

Apart from this, market participants will also track the Services PMI data to be released later in the day.

Reliance Industries has announced that Intel has invested Rs 1,894.5 crore in Reliance Jio for a 0.39 per cent stake. This is the 12th investment in Jio Platforms in the last 11 weeks. READ MORE

Moreover, global investment firm KKR will pick up a controlling stake of 54 per cent in JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. As part of the deal, KKR will acquire stake from the founding Mody family at Rs 745 per share. READ MORE

Results today
 
A total of 18 companies including Indiabulls Housing Finance are scheduled to announce their results today.

Global markets

On Wall Street, indices closed higher, buoyed by a strong US jobs data. The Dow Jones rose 0.36 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.45 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.52 per cent. Asian stocks early Friday tracked Wall Street's gains. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent and Australia’s ASX 200 climbed 0.88 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude futures were last trading at $42.91 a barrel.

