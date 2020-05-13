JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty leaps 200 points on Rs 20 trillion stimulus boost

Catch all the live market updates here

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Coronavirus | nestle

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

stock market
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Indian markets are set for a strong start on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20-trillion stimulus package to jump start the battered economy, while giving away that the nationwide lockdown would be extended beyond May 17. Starting today, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman could roll out the package in a two-pronged approach. WHAT BROKERAGES SAY ABOUT THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Gains could, however, be capped due to weak global cues and a sharp contraction in the industrial activity. March industrial production contracted by a record 16.7 per cent.

EARNINGS TODAY

Maruti Suzuki and nine other firms are slated to report their March quarter results today.

India's largest carmaker's profit could fall up to 40 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while revenue decline could be in early teens, led largely by sharp fall in volumes. READ PREVIEW HERE

GLOBAL MARKETS

In the US, the Dow Jones fell 1.89 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.05 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively. Australian S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.26 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.05 per cent on concerns of second wave of coronavirus.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
<