- Covid-19 impact on sectors: Consumption story hits the slow lane
- Vedanta to be delisted from Indian bourses, says chairman Anil Agarwal
- Equity markets may cheer Rs 20-trn stimulus package; SGX Nifty jumps 5%
- Blue-chip stocks account for more than 90% of Udhhav Thackeray's portfolio
- Covid-19 crisis: Biggest wealth fund faces record $37-bn withdrawal
- New SIP registrations slip to 13-month low of 750,000 in April
- RIL 'call option' timeline uncertain for Rs 53,125-crore rights issue
- A day after, bond yield closes flat at 6.16% amid liquidity surplus
- Rs 20-trillion stimulus: How brokerages have interpreted the measures
- Markets will cheer Rs 20-trn package, but the devil could be in the detail
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty leaps 200 points on Rs 20 trillion stimulus boost
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Coronavirus | nestle
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Indian markets are set for a strong start on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20-trillion stimulus package to jump start the battered economy, while giving away that the nationwide lockdown would be extended beyond May 17. Starting today, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman could roll out the package in a two-pronged approach. WHAT BROKERAGES SAY ABOUT THE ANNOUNCEMENT
Gains could, however, be capped due to weak global cues and a sharp contraction in the industrial activity. March industrial production contracted by a record 16.7 per cent.
EARNINGS TODAY
Maruti Suzuki and nine other firms are slated to report their March quarter results today.
India's largest carmaker's profit could fall up to 40 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while revenue decline could be in early teens, led largely by sharp fall in volumes. READ PREVIEW HERE
GLOBAL MARKETS
In the US, the Dow Jones fell 1.89 per cent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.05 per cent and 2.06 per cent, respectively. Australian S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.26 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.05 per cent on concerns of second wave of coronavirus.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More