- Sebi tightens IPO norms; companies under investigation could face delays
- Marcellus delivers 30% returns, beats Sensex gains during same period
- In unprecedented move, ITI withdraws Rs 1,300-crore FPO over poor demand
- D-Street's bullet train: IRCTC climbs league table to be most-valued PSU
- DMart launches its QIP programme to raise at least Rs 4,000 crore
- Decline in raw material costs by 3.5% drives Apollo Tyres' margins
- MCA inspection may spoil the show for Zee; stock sheds 15% in two sessions
- Sebi bars two from accessing capital markets for insider trading in IVL
- Benchmark indices rise on PMI, breakthrough in coronavirus vaccine
- Sebi embraces new-age tools for information to prevent insider trading
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for a flat start as indicated by SGX NIfty
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Reserve Bank of India's bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting would be the key factor driving the markets today. While investors expect the central bank to hold the repo rate and, possibly, retain the stance as 'accommodative', they would eye the bank's commentary on the growth outlook and inflation going-forward. That apart, December quarter earnings, update on coronavirus outbreak, crude oil prices, stock-specific movements, and foreign fund flow would steer indices.
EARNINGS TODAY
Bata India, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, and Sun Pharma are among the 135 companies slated to report their Q3FY20 earnings today.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks edged up on Thursday following encouraging US economic data, even as investors kept a wary eye on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.39 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 1.63 per cent.
In the US, President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans, nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 gained 1.13 per cent to a record close of 3,334.69, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43 per cent to 9,508.68, also a record high.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
