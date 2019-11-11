- Street signs: Indiabulls Housing's share price, banking funds, and more
MARKET LIVE: Corporate earnings, global cues to steer markets this week
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets
On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 330 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 40,324 after global rating agency Moody's lowered India's sovereign outlook to 'negative' from stable. On the NSE, the Nifty50 slipped below 12,000-mark to end at 11,908, down 104 points or 0.86 per cent.
The rupee on Friday plummeted by 31 paise to hit an over three-week low of 71.28 against the US dollar.
EARNINGS TODAY
GLOBAL CUES
EARNINGS TODAY
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares edged higher on Monday after US President Donald Trump said that trade talks with China were moving along “very nicely”. Japan's Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI was off 0.2 per cent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.05 per cent.
Trends on SGX Nifty, however, suggest a flat to negative start for the domestic indices. At 7:20 AM, the index was trading 15 points lower.
On Wall Street, the Dow inched up a tad while the S&P 500 climbed 0.3 per cent. The Nasdaq Composite, too, added 0.5 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
