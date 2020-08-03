JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today; auto stocks in focus

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock brokers (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)
The Indian stock market is expected to see a negative start on Monday. At 07:48 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 66.15 points or 0.6 per cent lower at 
11,038.80. 

On the global front, Asian stocks made a cautious start to the new month as US lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan and a global surge of new coronavirus cases showed no sign of abating. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei added 1.1 per cent, while South Korea shares eased 0.3 per cent.

