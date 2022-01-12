MARKETS: Gap-up start likely on robust global cues; SGX Nifty up 150 pts

LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are likely to start higher on Wednesday extending gains for the fourth straight session amid strong cues from their global peers. At 8:10 am, the SGX futures were quoted 150-odd points higher at 18,237, when compared to Nifty's spot close the previous day.

Positioning in will likely be visible today ahead of their quarterly earnings to be announced after market hours.

Further, macroeconomic data on inflation, manufacturing and numbers will also be watched out to gauge possible policy action by the RBI.

Telecom stocks too could be in focus with the three leading telcos seeking 90-95 per cent reduction in base price of 5G spectrum auction.

Global cues

The US bounced back on Tuesday after Powell's comments likely reassured investors that the Fed was not going to prioritize reduction above everything else, including employment. The Dow Jones advanced 0.5 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.9 per cent and Nasdaq jumped 1.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose sharply in trade on Tuesday supported by tight supply and easing fears of lesser economic impact due to Omicron. Brent Crude surged 2.9 per cent to $83.72 a barrel, and WTI Crude rallied 3 per cent to $81.22 a barrel.

The major Asian painted a rosy picture on Wednesday morning. Nikkei and Hang Seng had rallied 1.2 per cent and 1.6 per cent, respectively. Kospi too had jumped over a per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite, Straits Times and Taiwan Weighted were up 0.3-0.4 per cent each.