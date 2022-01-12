MARKETS: Gap-up start likely on robust global cues; SGX Nifty up 150 pts

-
LIVE market updates: The benchmark indices are likely to start higher on Wednesday extending gains for the fourth straight session amid strong cues from their global peers. At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoted 150-odd points higher at 18,237, when compared to Nifty's spot close the previous day.
Positioning in IT stocks will likely be visible today ahead of their quarterly earnings to be announced after market hours.
Further, macroeconomic data on inflation, manufacturing and IIP numbers will also be watched out to gauge possible policy action by the RBI.
