Market rout: RBI intervenes to protect continuously falling rupee

The (RBI) massively intervened in the local on Friday, and most likely intervened in the offshore as well, as part of a coordinated global intervention to arrest continuously falling financial asset prices.

The one-month forward points in offshore collapsed from 50 paise to 32 paise in a matter of minutes. The fall in offshore forward points was accompanied by rapid strengthening of the in the onshore The partially convertible currency recovered from 74.50 a level to close at 73.76 a



An spokesperson did not want to comment on the issue, but currency dealers are almost certain that the Indian central bank actually shed all its inhibition to operate overseas, beyond its comfort zone, to protect the If the offshore intervention happened, it would likely be for the first time ever. But some keen currency observers say that the Indian central bank may not be a complete stranger in these markets.

“The central bank may have been intervening in these markets in small measures in the past too, but Friday’s action was quite loud,” said a senior currency dealer requesting anonymity.

“It looks like there was a globally coordinated action. Everything went up together. Stocks rose, crude oil and metals rose, currencies strengthened, really did a smart comeback and offshore forward points collapsed. There are tell-tale signs that the may have intervened in the offshore markets,” said the currency dealer.

Abhishek Goenka, managing director at IFA Global, said the heavily sold dollars even when there was a huge risk aversion. And so, “as the risk on sentiment came back, the rupee benefited.”

According to Goenka, the fall in crude oil price has managed to protect rupee, otherwise the currency could have reached 77 a at least. The RBI, it seems, would want to protect the rupee’s lifetime closing lows of 74.48 a dollar it reached in October 2018.

The RBI doesn’t put out direct data on its domestic intervention, but data on dollar purchase and sales come with a two-month lag. However, currency dealers get to know any central bank intervention seeing how the exchange rate swings on persistent dollar buying or selling by nationalised banks. These banks work as go-between the RBI and the markets.

However, if the RBI has to intervene in the offshore markets — located in Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and New York – it has to do it through local banks there. Or, it can take help of other central banks that can intervene directly.

For example, the Malaysian Central Bank and South Korean central bank are known to have capabilities to directly intervene in these markets. It was indeed a day of globally coordinated action by central banks.

Asian central banks pumped liquidity into the financial system and discussed emergency action to fight the global economy’s biggest threat since the financial crisis, Bloomberg reported.

The People’s Bank of China injected $79 billion into the economy through a reduction in reserve ratios for banks. The Bank of Korea is considering a special meeting to tackle wild swings in the foreign-exchange market, and Japan offered to provide as much as 2.2 trillion yen ($20.8 billion) of liquidity in three different operations.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)