Market strategy: Time to buy, sell or hold stocks? Here's what analysts say

It has been a choppy ride for the markets over the past few weeks. Despite several attempts, the indices have failed to cling on to the gains and succumbed to global and domestic cues.

Most analysts expect the markets to remain choppy in 2022, but suggest there would be ample stock-specific opportunities all through the year. WATCH VIDEO: After FIIs, will retail investor flows into the equity market also shrink? Timing the markets to catch a low, analysts caution, will not be a wise strategy at the current levels given the slew of domestic and global developments over the next few ...