MARKETS LIVE: Monsoon progress, F&O expiry, OPEC outcome to drive indices

Asian shares dogged by trade worries Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start on Monday amid lingering concerns about escalating trade frictions while US oil prices maintained hefty gains made after major oil producers had agreed on a modest increase in production. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent. US markets end higher The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Friday, as the Dow put to rest an eight-day losing streak with a boost from energy stocks, but losses in the technology space kept the Nasdaq in check. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.19 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 24,580.89, the S&P 500 gained 5.12 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,754.88 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.14 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 7,692.82. Good Morning! Welcome to market's live blog. Catch all the live market action here
