MARKETS LIVE:Sensex,Nfty,US China Trade,Crude,CPI,WPI,Inflation,Q4 reasult,

Indices are expected remain choppy today after trade tensions between the United States and China escalated on Monday.



Beijing has retaliated against Washington’s decision to hike tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods and has ordered higher tariffs on $60 billion of US goods, effective from June 1.



The S&P BSE tumbled for the ninth straight session to lose 372 points yesterday and ended the day at 37,091 levels, while the Nifty50 plummeted 131 points to give up 11,200 mark and settle at 11,148.



Oil & Rupee



Brent crude remained volatile amid concerns over supply shortage. At 7:10 am, Brent crude futures were trading at $70.27 a barrel, up 0.06 per cent from its previous close.



The closed at Rs 70.52 per dollar on Monday, down 61 paise against Friday’s close of Rs 69.91.



Global cues



Shares in Asia extended losses on Tuesday following sharp falls on overnight on Monday.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.4 per cent, touching its lowest level since February 15.



Australian shares were also down by 1.2 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei stock index slid 1.9 per cent.



The Industrial Average fell 2.38 per cent to 25,325, the S&P 500 lost 2.41 per cent to 2,812 and the Composite dropped 3.41 per cent to 7,647 levels.

At 7:!5 am, SGX was trading 50 points lower at 11,134 levels.



(With inputs from Reuters)