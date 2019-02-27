JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: Geopolitical tensions to sway investor sentiment on Wednesday

Catch all the live market action here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets

Geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, movement of rupee against the US dollar, macroeconomic numbers, crude oil prices and other global cues are likely to guide markets on Wednesday. Trading is expected to remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry, due on Thursday. 

Among major developments, the government’s fiscal deficit at the end of January stood at Rs 7.7 trillion, or 21.5 per cent more than the revised target of Rs 6.34 trillion, showed the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday.

Besides this, a Reuters poll showed that India’s economy likely grew at its slowest pace in over a year in the October-December quarter as weaker rural incomes and softer urban demand weighed on consumption.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares were trading higher in the early trade on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the US central bank’s recent shift towards a more “patient” approach on policy in the face of a slowing economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei share average gained 0.4 per cent. 

In the overnight trade, US stocks settled lower. In the commodity market, oil prices rose on OPEC-led supply cuts and a report of declining US crude inventories. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh