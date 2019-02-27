- Market Ahead, Feb27: Geopolitical tensions, F&O expiry to steer indices
- PSU banks, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India may hog the limelight today
- Jhunjhunwala family looks to invest in NBFCs pummeled by the IL&FS crisis
- AAA ratings assigned by domestic, global raters different, says CRISIL
- Resumption of Donimalai mines remains the key trigger for NMDC: Analysts
- Improving mix at Hypercity should help spur Future Retail's margin profile
- Overseas flows into domestic equities at a 12-month high in February
- DHFL shares fall 8% after Icra downgrades commercial paper programme
- Investor sentiment hit after India conducted air strikes in Pakistan
- MFs have Rs 2,000-cr debt in IL&FS firms; NCLAT to hear case on March 12
MARKETS LIVE: Geopolitical tensions to sway investor sentiment on Wednesday
Catch all the live market action here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, movement of rupee against the US dollar, macroeconomic numbers, crude oil prices and other global cues are likely to guide markets on Wednesday. Trading is expected to remain volatile ahead of F&O expiry, due on Thursday.
Among major developments, the government’s fiscal deficit at the end of January stood at Rs 7.7 trillion, or 21.5 per cent more than the revised target of Rs 6.34 trillion, showed the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday.
Besides this, a Reuters poll showed that India’s economy likely grew at its slowest pace in over a year in the October-December quarter as weaker rural incomes and softer urban demand weighed on consumption.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares were trading higher in the early trade on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reinforced the US central bank’s recent shift towards a more “patient” approach on policy in the face of a slowing economy. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.1 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei share average gained 0.4 per cent.
In the overnight trade, US stocks settled lower. In the commodity market, oil prices rose on OPEC-led supply cuts and a report of declining US crude inventories.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More