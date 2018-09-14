MARKETS LIVE: Indices to take cues from IIP, CPI data; rupee movement eyed

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Sensex ends at record closing high, up 282 pts; RIL up 4%
MARKETS ON THURSDAY: Sensex, Nifty gain for 6th session; IT stocks lead
MARKET WRAP: Sensex rises 386 pts as rupee recovers; Tata Steel, RIL up 3%
MARKETS ON FRIDAY: Indices end higher but Nifty fails to hold 10,500-mark
MARKETS ON WEDNESDAY: Nifty ends at 10,742, Sensex up 103 pts; IT cos gain
-
IIP, retail inflation ease Industrial production grew at 6.6 per cent in July on the back of good performance by the manufacturing sector and higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables. Retail inflation cooled to an 11-month low of 3.69 per cent in August mainly due to a fall in prices of kitchen items, including fruits and vegetables, official data showed Wednesday. Rupee stages sharp comeback The rupee Wednesday rebounded from the historic low of 72.91 to end higher by 51 paise at 72.18 against the dollar after the finance ministry assured of steps to avert its fall to "unreasonable levels". Nifty futures on SGX trades higher The Nifty futures on SGX were trading 42.50 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 11,487.50. Asian stocks extend rally Asian stocks extended a rally after their recent battering drove valuations to a two-year low, following a technology-supported advance in US equities. Japan’s Topix rose 1 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.4 per cent, adding to Thursday’s 1.3 per cent advance and China's Shanghai Composite slid 0.1 per cent. US stocks end higher Apple led a rebound in technology shares and boosted all three major US stock indexes on Thursday, while trade worries eased after China said it was open to fresh talks with the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 147.07 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end at 26,145.99. The S&P 500, rose 15.26 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,904.18 and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 59.48 points, or 0.8 per cent to finish at 8,013.71. Good morning Welcome to markets live blog. Catch all live market action here
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU