MARKETS LIVE: Indices to take cues from IIP, CPI data; rupee movement eyed

IIP, retail inflation ease Industrial production grew at 6.6 per cent in July on the back of good performance by the manufacturing sector and higher offtake of capital goods and consumer durables. Retail inflation cooled to an 11-month low of 3.69 per cent in August mainly due to a fall in prices of kitchen items, including fruits and vegetables, official data showed Wednesday. Rupee stages sharp comeback The rupee Wednesday rebounded from the historic low of 72.91 to end higher by 51 paise at 72.18 against the dollar after the finance ministry assured of steps to avert its fall to "unreasonable levels". Nifty futures on SGX trades higher The Nifty futures on SGX were trading 42.50 points or 0.37 per cent higher at 11,487.50. Asian stocks extend rally Asian stocks extended a rally after their recent battering drove valuations to a two-year low, following a technology-supported advance in US equities. Japan's Topix rose 1 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent. The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.4 per cent, adding to Thursday's 1.3 per cent advance and China's Shanghai Composite slid 0.1 per cent. US stocks end higher Apple led a rebound in technology shares and boosted all three major US stock indexes on Thursday, while trade worries eased after China said it was open to fresh talks with the United States. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 147.07 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end at 26,145.99. The S&P 500, rose 15.26 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,904.18 and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 59.48 points, or 0.8 per cent to finish at 8,013.71.

The domestic equity market on Friday is likely to take cues from IIP data and headline inflation numbers, which came in post market hours on Wednesday. Industrial production for July grew at 6.6 per cent while CPI inflation eased to an 11-month low of 3.69 per cent in August. Indian stocks and rupee made a sharp recovery on Wednesday after news reports surfaced PM Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting this weekend to find out ways to stop the free fall of rupee against the US dollar. Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Ganesh Chaturthi.

In the global markets, Asian shares nudged higher in the early trade as moves by the United States and China to resolve a bitter trade dispute and a sharp interest rate hike in crisis-hit Turkey supported global risk appetite. At 08:15 am, the Nifty futures on SGX traded 45.50 points or 0.40 per cent higher at 11,490.50.

MSCI’s 47-country world index rose for a fourth straight day of gains, adding 0.58 per cent. MSCI’s broad emerging market stock index leapt 1.36 per cent.

The Nikkei 225 jumped 0.95 per cent in early trade while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.25 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and China's Shanghai remained little changed in the early trade.

US stocks closed higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 gaining for a fourth straight session on the back of strong technology shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA advanced 147.07 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end at 26,145.99 while the S&P 500 rose 15.26 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,904.18 and the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 59.48 points, or 0.8 per cent to finish at 8,013.71.