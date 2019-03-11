MARKETS LIVE: Macro data, Brexit vote, other global cues in focus this week

- SBI, Jet Airways and GMR Infra top stocks to track today
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Macro data such as industrial production and inflation numbers are among the key factors that will sway the market this week. Industrial production data (IIP growth) for January 2019 is slated to be unveiled on Tuesday. CPI (consumer price index) inflation numbers for February will also be unveiled on the same day while wholesale price inflation (WPI) numbers are scheduled to be released on Thursday.
On the global front, US-China trade war negotiations, vote on revised Brexit deal, which is scheduled for Tuesday, and US jobs data for February will also influence market proceedings. In addition, crude oil prices, Bank of Japan's (BoJ) monetary policy decision, and global growth concerns will also be on investors' radar.
Back home, stock-specific action and movement of rupee against the US dollar will be closely monitored.
The equity market ended marginally lower on Friday. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 54 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 36,671 while NSE's Nifty50 index settled at 11,035, down 23 points or 0.21 per cent. On a weekly basis, Sensex and Nifty gained 1.68 per cent and 1.58 per cent, respectively.
TRADE SET-UP
Asian shares fell in the early trade on Monday after US employment data raised doubts about the strength of the global economy while investor jitters ahead of crucial Brexit votes in the UK parliament this week weighed on the pound. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading flat while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent in early trade.
Wall Street’s main indexes posted their biggest weekly decline since the market tumbled at the end of 2018 last week on Friday on the shocking payrolls data. The US economy created only 20,000 jobs in February, the weakest reading since September 2017.
In the commodity market, oil prices edged up on Monday after Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June.
(With inputs from Reuters)
