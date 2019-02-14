- Market Ahead, Feb 14: WPI inflation nos to guide market sentiment today
- As Rupee drops in value, so does Japan's love for Indian Uridashi bonds
- Are Maruti, Tata Motors and M&M good bets post their Q3 earnings?
- Valuation of Indian equities still remain expensive, says Credit Suisse
- Weak demand outlook a concern for Motherson, investors await demand uptick
- Bata India: Investor confidence rises after better-than-expected Q3 numbers
- Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions slump 30% after Q3 net loss
- Coal India's bank interest income likely to fall after another buyback
- Investors give a thumbs up to the offer for sale of Axis Bank
- Coal India beats Street in Q3 with higher realisation and robust demand
MARKETS LIVE: WPI inflation data eyed; Fortis Healthcare to be in focus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Shutterstock.com
Investors on Thursday are likely to keep an eye on the wholesale price index (WPI) inflation numbers for January 2019, which will be released later in the day. Apart from this, corporate results for December quarter, stock-specific action, movement of rupee against the US dollar, crude oil prices and China-US tariff talks will influence market sentiment.
STOCKS IN FOCUS
Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 180.11 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, mainly on account of exceptional losses.
Jet Airways: Jet Airways deal is likely to be finalised by March, said a Business Standard report. The Jet restructuring would mean three board seats going to Etihad as it may turn out to be the largest shareholder, the report added.
YES Bank: YES Bank on Wednesday said the RBI has not found any divergence in the asset classification and provisioning done by the lender during 2017-18.
DHFL: The company on Wednesday said its CEO Harshil Mehta has decided to resign from his position with immediate effect.
RESULTS TODAY
Over 750 companies are slated to release their financial results for the December quarter. Some of the notable names include Ashok Leyland, B.A.G.Films & Media, Deepak Fertilisers, Eveready Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, HDIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Infibeam Avenues, Jet Airways, MMTC and MSPL.
FOREX MARKET
Snapping its six-day winning run, the rupee Wednesday settled 10 paise lower at 70.80 against the US dollar amid rising crude prices and heavy foreign fund outflows.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks were muted in the early trade on Thursday as investors hoped for progress in the latest Sino-US tariff talks while bracing for China trade data that are expected to show further falls in both exports and imports. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat while Japan’s Nikkei edged up 0.3 per cent to its highest for the year so far.
In the overnight trade, US stocks ended on a positive note. The Dow ended Wednesday up 0.36 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.30 per cent and the Nasdaq 0.26 per cent.
OIL MARKETS
Oil prices inched up on Thursday. On Wednesday, WTI crude futures closed 1.5 per cent higher while International Brent crude oil futures settled 1.9 per cent up.
(with Reuters input)
