MARKETS LIVE: Q4 earnings, Fed policy meet key triggers for markets today

Catch all the live updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Corporate earnings and global cues, including Fed policy rate decision, will be key factors affecting market sentiment today.
 
Close to 44 companies, including Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cement, Concor, Gruh Finance, Raymond and TVS Motors, are set to announce their Q4 numbers on Tuesday. 

Furthermore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release Monetary and Credit Information review, Federal Fiscal Deficit and Infrastructure Output report (YoY) later in the day.
 
Indian indices ended in the green on Friday after a last hour surge in the financial and banking stocks lifted the, otherwise, flat trading session. The Sensex was up 336.47 points, or 0.87 per cent, to close at 39,067, while Nifty50 registered gains of 113 points, or 0.9 per cent, to end at 11,755 level.
 
Markets were shut on Monday, April 29, on account of 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. They will also remain shut on Wednesday, May 1, on account of Maharashtra Day.
 
Oil and Rupee
 
Brent crude slipped during early trade on Tuesday after the US pressed OPEC to cover the shortfall caused after economic sanctions were imposed on Iran. Brent crude futures were at $71.86 per barrel at 6:33 am, down 0.3 per cent, from their last close.
 
Rupee closed at Rs 70.01 a dollar, about 25 paise stronger, on April 26 (Friday).
 
Global cues
 
Asian shares fell on Tuesday as investors await US Federal Reserve policy decision due Wednesday. MSCI's broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.1 per cent, weighed by weakness in Korean shares which fell 0.4 per cent.
 
During the overnight trade in the US, both S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ended at record closing highs of 2,943.03 level and 8,161.85 level respectively. Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, eked out a 0.04 per cent gain to end at 26,554.39 level.
 
At 7:45 am, SGX Nifty was trading 39 points lower at 11,830 level indicating a weak start for Indian indices

(With inputs from Reuters)

