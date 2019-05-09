- US-China trade talks to Q4 nos, top factors that may drive market today
MARKETS LIVE: US China trade talks, March quarter earnings to guide indices
Markets are expected to remain skittish today as weak global growth cues could keep the investment sentiment at bay.
On Wednesday, the benchmark indices, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty50 lost 488 points and 138 points respectively to settle at 37,790 and 11,359 levels.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices dropped early on Thursday amid concerns over the escalating trade battle between the United States and China.
Brent crude oil futures were at $69.80 a barrel at 7:45 am, while US WTI Crude was trading at $61.6 per barrel.
The rupee fell for the third consecutive day to Rs 69.71 against the US currency on Wednesday amid weak global growth sentiment. It depreciated by 28 paise.
Global cues
Asian shares hit six-week lows in early trade on Thursday as increased tensions ahead of key Sino-U.S. trade negotiations fanned fresh concerns about the outlook for the global economy.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.3 percent to its lowest level since March 28.
Japan’s Nikkei average shed 0.9 per cent to its five-week low, while South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.8 per cent and the Australian benchmark added 0.3 per cent.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 fell during the overnight trade on Wednesday for the third day in a row. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.24 points higher at 25,967 levels, the S&P 500 lost 4.63 points to close at 2,879 and the Nasdaq dropped 20.44 points to end at 7,943 levels.
At 7:54 am, SGX Nifty was trading 25.5 points lower at 11,377.50 levels.
(With inputs from Reuters)
