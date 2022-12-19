JUST IN
Manufacturing sector companies outperform on the bourses in 2022
Sebi proposes major changes in investor grievance redressal mechanism
Sebi moots measures to strengthen investor grievance redress mechanism
Rs 1 trn m-cap club hits half-century in 2022 despite muted gains in Sensex
Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro
UTI AMC's shares soar 10% on reports of Tata group eyeing majority stake
Maha govt okays Lloyds Metals' Rs 20,000-cr project; stock up 26% in 4 days
Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts
UTI AMC soars 15% on heavy volumes, trades at 4-mth high on Tata deal buzz
Nykaa hits new all-time low amid slew of block deals in past one month
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Manufacturing sector companies outperform on the bourses in 2022
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Markets regulator Sebi clarifies on new ISIN allocation by depositories

ISINs, which has 12 characters, is used for uniquely identifying securities like stocks, bonds, warrants and commercial papers

Topics
SEBI | Indian markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sebi
Photo: Shutterstock

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday clarified on the allocation of new ISINs (International Securities Identification Number) by depositories.

ISINs, which has 12 characters, is used for uniquely identifying securities like stocks, bonds, warrants and commercial papers.

The regulator said that depositories will not assign new ISIN following a change in underlying security and creation of additional security in case of listed debt securities.

Also, the new ISIN would not be allocated pursuant to creation of security in case of unsecured debt securities.

The regulator clarified that none of these cases would constitute a change in the structure of the non-convertible debt securities, provided there are no other changes to the nature of issue of the non-convertible debt securities like maturity date, coupon rate, face value, redemption schedule, nature of the non-convertible debt securities (secured or unsecured) etc.

"Accordingly, depository shall not assign a new ISIN in such cases," Sebi said.

However, where there is a change in the underlying security, the debenture trustee would ensure compliance with the debenture trustee rules.

This comes after Sebi received representations from depositories and market participants seeking clarifications with respect to allocation of new ISIN pursuant to a change in underlying security; creation of additional security; or creation of security in case of unsecured debt securities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sebi

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 22:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.