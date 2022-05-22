Mcap of 3 of top-five valued firms jumps Rs 1.78 trn; Reliance lead gainer

-
Three of the top five valued firms together added Rs 1,78,650.71 crore to their market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries.
Last week, benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 1,532.77 points or 2.90 per cent.
While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the gainers from the top-five pack, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the laggards.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied by Rs 1,31,320.8 crore to reach Rs 17,73,889.78 crore.
Hindustan Unilever added Rs 30,814.89 taking its valuation to Rs 5,46,397.45 crore. HDFC Bank's market valuation jumped Rs 16,515.02 crore to Rs 7,33,156.15 crore.
In contrast, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services tanked Rs 43,743.96 crore to Rs 12,05,254.93 crore.
The valuation of Infosys eroded by Rs 20,129.66 crore to Rs 6,12,303.26 crore.
In the ranking of top-five valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever.
Meanwhile, the country's largest insurer LIC on Tuesday made a lacklustre debut on the stock exchanges, listing at over 8 per cent discount.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) also earned a place in the 10 most valued firms on its debut trading day on Tuesday.
LIC is now at the 6th place in the list of top-10 valued companies by market capitalisation. It commands a market valuation of Rs 5,22,602.94 crore.
ICICI Bank is at the 7th spot with a valuation of Rs 4,93,251.86 crore, followed by State Bank of India (Rs 4,12,763.28 crore), HDFC (Rs 3,99,512.68 crore) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 3,77,686.72 crore).
