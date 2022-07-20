In-flight protest against CM Vijayan, Kerala Youth Congress VP gets bail

-
ALSO READ
Opposition leader demands resignation of CM Vijayan in gold smuggling case
Kerala to have 15,000 startups, create 200,000 jobs in 5 years: CM Vijayan
Kerala tweaks liquor policy, IT parks now allowed to serve liquor
Gold smuggling case: Kerala witnesses protests demanding CM's resignation
Chinese anti-corruption agency investigates former manager of China Unicorn
-
Kerala Youth Congress vice president KS Sabarinadhan got bail in connection with the alleged protest against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight.
Trivandrum Principal Sessions Court has granted bail to the leader on conditions.
Earlier on Tuesday, Sabarinadhan appeared before Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanghumugham at 10 am in connection with the alleged protest case.
The remand report submitted before the Trivandrum Principal Session Court said that Sabarinadhan contacted the accused at least five times over the phone on June 13 2022.
It was said that the what's app chat of Sabarinadhan showed that Sabarinadhan has sent a what's app message stating that it would be good if someone come on the flight and protested.
All four accused conspired with intention of attacking the Chief Minister. Police have objected to his bail plea and said that his mobile phone and other electronic equipment need to be seized.
All four accused need to be questioned together, it added.
After getting bail, Youth Congress spoke to the media and said, "The sections of the attempt of murder and conspiracy have been charged against him who protested peacefully and legally here."
He said he will continue to protest against Chief Minister in the gold smuggling case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU