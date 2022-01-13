Mcap of BSE-listed firms at all-time high of Rs 278 trn as markets rally on

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached another milestone on Thursday, rallying to a fresh all-time high of over Rs 278.15 lakh crore, driven by an ongoing rally in equities.

Registering its fifth session of gain on Thursday, the 30-share benchmark jumped 85.26 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 61,235.30.

In five days, the benchmark index has gained 1,633.46 points.

The winning momentum has helped the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies reach an all-time high of Rs 2,78,15,826.32 crore on Thursday. Investors' wealth also jumped by Rs 7,00,934.44 crore in five days.

Tata Steel was the biggest gainer among the 30-share frontline companies' pack with a jump of 6.40 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, L&T, M&M, Bajaj Finserv and PowerGrid.

In the broader market, the small-cap index jumped 0.49 per cent and mid-cap gained 0.38 per cent.

"Market is continuing its upward trend with good buying witnessed across mid-cap and small-cap space. We expect this momentum to continue in coming days," said Rahul Sharma, co-owner of Equity 99.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)