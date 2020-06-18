Measures to contain swings in stock prices to continue till Jul 30: Sebi

-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday said the measures aimed at containing the wild swings in stock prices would continue till July 30.
On March 20, the markets regulator had imposed one-month restrictions on short-selling, increased margin requirements, and hiked penalties on violators.
This is the third time Sebi has extended the curbs. The measures first were extended till May 28 and later gain till June 25. “On review of the Covid-19 pandemic related situation, it has been decided that the regulatory measures introduced vide press release dated March 20, 2020, shall continue to be in force till July 30, 2020,” Sebi said in a press release.
