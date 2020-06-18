JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

SC to hear Franklin Templeton MF's plea on e-voting process on Friday
Business Standard

Measures to contain swings in stock prices to continue till Jul 30: Sebi

On March 20, the markets regulator had imposed one-month restrictions on short-selling, increased margin requirements, and hiked penalties on violators

Topics
Sebi norms | Sebi | stock movement

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
This is the third time Sebi has extended the curbs

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday said the measures aimed at containing the wild swings in stock prices would continue till July 30.

On March 20, the markets regulator had imposed one-month restrictions on short-selling, increased margin requirements, and hiked penalties on violators.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate improves to 52.96%, says govt

This is the third time Sebi has extended the curbs. The measures first were extended till May 28 and later gain till June 25. “On review of the Covid-19 pandemic related situation, it has been decided that the regulatory measures introduced vide press release dated March 20, 2020, shall continue to be in force till July 30, 2020,” Sebi said in a press release.
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 17:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU