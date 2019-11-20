NAFED issues international tender to buy, import 100,000 tonnes of corn

Indian group has issued an international tender to purchase and import up to 100,000 tonnes of corn (maize), European traders said on Wednesday.

The corn should be sourced from Ukraine, they said.

The tender closes on Dec. 3 with offers having to remain valid up to Dec. 24.

NAFED, the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, is seeking corn free of genetically-modified organisms (GMOs), they said.

Shipment is sought in 2020 between Jan. 10 and Jan. 31. Some 50,000 tonnes is sought for shipment to the port of Mangalore and 50,000 tonnes to the port of Tuticorin.

Offers are sought on c&f free out terms which include some ship unloading costs.

Indian buyers had issued a series of corn import tenders earlier this year, but import demand from the country has been generally quiet since the last reported tender in August, one trader said.