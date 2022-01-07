Nandish Shah recommends a Bull spread on Tata Power for January series

-
ALSO READ
Here is a Bull Spread strategy on L&T by HDFC Securities
Turbulent start to derivatives as Omicron sends Nifty options on wild ride
Exchanges warn investors against unregulated derivatives products
Future Retail, 7-Eleven terminate franchise agreement after payment default
Sensex up 364 pts, Nifty tops 15,850; auto, IT, realty stocks march ahead
-
Bull spread Strategy on TATA POWER
1) Buy TATA POWER Jan 230 CALL at Rs 9.25 and simultaneously sell 240 CALL at Rs 5.55
Lot Size 6,750
Cost of the strategy Rs 3.7 (Rs 24,975 per strategy)
Maximum profit Rs 42,525 if Tata Power closes at or above 240 on January 27 expiry.
Breakeven Point Rs 233.7
Rationale:
- We have seen long build up in Tata Power Futures, where we have seen 3%(Prov) rise in the Open Interest with price rising by 2.2 per cent.
- Stock price has broken out on the daily chart with higher volumes to close at highest level since December 14.
- Stock price is on the verge of breaking out from the downward sloping trendline adjoining the highs of October 19 and November 17, 2021.
- RSI Oscillators is placed above 60 and sloping upwards, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
He doesn't hold any position in the stock. Views are personal.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU